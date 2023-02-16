Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
36 minutes ago
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Page Moss Chippy, a takeaway at 84 Liverpool Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 111 takeaways with ratings, 52 (47%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.