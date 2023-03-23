Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
Papa's Pizza, a takeaway at 34 Molyneux Drive, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 108 takeaways with ratings, 51 (47%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.