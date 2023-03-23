Register
Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Papa's Pizza, a takeaway at 34 Molyneux Drive, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on February 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 108 takeaways with ratings, 51 (47%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.