Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Zhejiang Garden Takeaway, a takeaway at 1 Loweswater Way, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 107 takeaways with ratings, 52 (49%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.