Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Zhejiang Garden Takeaway, a takeaway at 1 Loweswater Way, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 107 takeaways with ratings, 52 (49%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.