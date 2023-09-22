Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Golden Star Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 35 Roughwood Drive, Northwood, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 50 (48%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.