Knowsley takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Curry Pot And Mario, a takeaway at 2 Acorn Business Centre, Lees Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 52 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.