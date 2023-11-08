Register
Knowsley takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Manchester Road Supper Bar, a takeaway at 110 Manchester Road, Prescot, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on October 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 52 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.