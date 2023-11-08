Knowsley takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Manchester Road Supper Bar, a takeaway at 110 Manchester Road, Prescot, Knowsley was given the maximum score after assessment on October 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 104 takeaways with ratings, 52 (50%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.