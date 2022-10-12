Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Halewood Fish Bar, a takeaway at Unit 11, The Halewood Shopping Centre, Leathers Lane, Halewood was given the score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 112 takeaways with ratings, 54 (48%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.