Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
51 minutes ago
Happy Seasons, a takeaway at 98 Page Moss Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on January 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 108 takeaways with ratings, 52 (48%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.