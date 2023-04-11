Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
Kirkby Fast Foods, a takeaway at 25 Old Rough Lane, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on March 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 107 takeaways with ratings, 52 (49%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.