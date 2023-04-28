Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Pisa Pizza, a takeaway at 15 Swanside Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on March 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 106 takeaways with ratings, 51 (48%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.