Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pisa Pizza, a takeaway at 15 Swanside Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on March 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 106 takeaways with ratings, 51 (48%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.