Knowsley takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST
Sweet And Sugar, a takeaway at Unit A Ground Floor, 126 Warrington Road, Prescot, Knowsley was given the score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 105 takeaways with ratings, 50 (48%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.