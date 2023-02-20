Register
Knowsley takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
51 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Sol's, a takeaway at 1 Chapel Lane, Cronton, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on January 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 111 takeaways with ratings, 52 (47%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.