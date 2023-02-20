Knowsley takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
51 minutes ago
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sol's, a takeaway at 1 Chapel Lane, Cronton, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on January 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 111 takeaways with ratings, 52 (47%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.