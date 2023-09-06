Knowsley takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Flames, a takeaway at 120 Cherryfield Drive, Kirkby Town Centre, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on June 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 103 takeaways with ratings, 49 (48%) have ratings of five and four have zero ratings.