Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
The Village Chippy, a takeaway at 1 The Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 108 takeaways with ratings, 52 (48%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.