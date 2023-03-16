Register
Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Village Chippy, a takeaway at 1 The Croft, Stockbridge Village, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 108 takeaways with ratings, 52 (48%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.