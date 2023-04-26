Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
4 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
32 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
49 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 hour ago Thomas Cashman’s getaway driver sentenced to 22 months in prison
2 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Uno Pizza, a takeaway at 15 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 107 takeaways with ratings, 53 (50%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.