Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Uno Pizza, a takeaway at 15 Chapel Street, Prescot, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 107 takeaways with ratings, 53 (50%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.