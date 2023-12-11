Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kirkby Fast Foods, a takeaway at 25 Old Rough Lane, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Knowsley's 103 takeaways with ratings, 50 (49%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.