Register
BREAKING

Knowsley takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Knowsley takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kirkby Fast Foods, a takeaway at 25 Old Rough Lane, Kirkby, Knowsley was given the minimum score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Knowsley's 103 takeaways with ratings, 50 (49%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.