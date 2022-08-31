No more deaths recorded in Knowsley

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Knowsley.

A total of 602 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 31 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 26,279 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.