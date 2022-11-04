Number of single people in Knowsley has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

Nearly half of people in Knowsley were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Knowsley when the census took place last year was 56,650, up from 47288 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Knowsley, 45.6% were single – an increase on 40.3% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 37.2% of people in Knowsley were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 40.2% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 45,757 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 46,981 in 2011.

An additional 287 were in same sex marriages in Knowsley last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 102 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 58 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 167 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 10,113 divorced people and 19 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Knowsley last year, making up 8.2% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

