One in eight toddlers in Knowsley can't communicate properly, figures show.

File photo dated 24/01/16 of a preschool age child playing with plastic building blocks, as outsourcing children's care placements to private providers is associated with worse outcomes for young people, a study has suggested.

One in eight toddlers in Knowsley can't communicate properly, figures show.

Action for Children said the first few years of a child's life are "critical" for their development and called on the Government to address regional disparities across England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show 296 of 338 children aged between two and two-and-a-half in Knowsley met the expected ability for communication in the three months to March.

Most Popular

It meant 42 children (12.4%) did not have normal communication skills for their age.

Across England, 14% of children failed to meet the expected communication standard, however there was great variation in development from area to area.

In Ealing and Barnet in London, around four in five children did not have sufficient communication skills, while in Hull in Yorkshire, no child fell short.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Action for Children said it is essential children "lay the right foundations" during the first few years of their life.

Imran Hussain, director of policy and campaigns at the charity, said the regional disparity is "deeply worrying", with children in certain areas falling behind.

He added: "Where you grow up shouldn’t affect your life chances. If we want to give children the best start in life, early years services for parents are vital.

"The Government has invested in family hubs for around half of all local authorities in England. It must ensure that all preschool children and their families, in all areas, can access the support they need."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figures also show 2.7% and 3.6% of children in Knowsley did not have the expected gross and fine motor skills respectively for their age.

Gross motor skills involve large muscle movements, such as sitting and crawling, while fine motor skills involve smaller muscles and include movements such as holding, grasping or drawing.