One more death recorded in Knowsley
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Knowsley.
A total of 606 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 22 (Thursday) – up from 605 a week previously.
They were among 26,535 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.
A total of 166,228 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 22 (Thursday) – up from 165,806 last week.