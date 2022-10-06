One more death recorded in Knowsley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Knowsley.

A total of 608 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – up from 607 on September 8.

They were among 26,672 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.