One more death recorded in Knowsley

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:47 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Knowsley.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 645 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 644 on the week before.

They were among 29,453 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.