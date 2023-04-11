One more death recorded in Knowsley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Knowsley.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 645 people had died in the area by March 23 – up from 644 on the week before.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They were among 29,453 deaths recorded across the North West.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 187,874 deaths were recorded throughout England by March 23.