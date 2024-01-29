Road closures: a dozen for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, Tarbock Roundabout - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 1 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound to M57 northbound, - carriageway closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 8 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting) on behalf of Amey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M62, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, five to 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.