Road closures: almost a dozen for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am December 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road closures due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J6 to J5 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J3 to J4 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 9pm November 13 to 5am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to 2 - lane closures and slip road and carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm November 15 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J7 - lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 8pm November 17 to 5am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 10pm November 20 to 5am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 North and southbound, junction 2 lane closures due to works on the overhead railway bridge.

• M62, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbuck Island - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 9pm November 25 to 5am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J5 to J6 - lane closure for barriers.