Road closures: almost a dozen for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9am February 20 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 7 - hard shoulder only for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M62, from 8pm February 27 to 6am February 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J8 to J6 - carriageway closure for communications.

• M62, from 9am March 4 to 3pm March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J7 - hard shoulder only for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm March 4 to 6am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.