Road closures: eight for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, j2 to j2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9.30am May 16 to 3.30pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 slip closures road closure due to inspection works.

• M62, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 entry slip road closure due to inspection works.

• M57, from 9pm May 22 to 5am August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, j1 to j3 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.