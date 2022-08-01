Road closures: eight for Knowsley drivers this week

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm August 1 to 6am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9.30am August 8 to 3.30pm August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 6am August 13 to 7pm August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to M62 due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure lane closure for horticultural works.