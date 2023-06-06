Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name

Road closures: five for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M57, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    M57, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J6 - lane closure for drainage.

    M57, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

    M57, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J4 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.