Road closures: five for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J6 - lane closure for drainage.

• M57, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M57, from 9pm June 12 to 5am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J4 to J3 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M57, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.