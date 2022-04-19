Road closures: five for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to j2 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.