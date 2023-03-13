Road closures: five for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm March 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm March 20 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M57, from 9pm March 21 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J3 to J2 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm March 22 to 5am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, lane closures due to sign erection.