Road closures: four for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M58, from 9pm October 5 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions J1 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M57, from 8am October 12 to 6pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J1 - hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M57, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.