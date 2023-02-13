Road closures: four for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J6 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

• M57, from 9pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).