Road closures: more than a dozen for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 14 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 8pm January 23 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 4 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 27 to 5am January 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 5 to junction 5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 28 to 5am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm January 29 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 29 to 5am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, Tarbock Roundabout - lane closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 1 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound to M57 northbound, - carriageway closure for barriers - temporary on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 3 to 5am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 4 to 5am February 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.