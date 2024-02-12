Road closures: more than a dozen for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 13 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closures and slip closures for electrical works.

• M62, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, five to 6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A59, from 8pm February 14 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to Switch Island carriageway closure for Horticulture.

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 5am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J1 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M62, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 24 to 5am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 25 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M62, from 8pm February 26 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J6 to J5 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.