Road closures: more than a dozen for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm September 1 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm August 24 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, J4 to J1 - Lane closure for Construction - Bridge/Structure.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am September 19 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm September 19 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, j1 to j1 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9.30am September 26 to 3.30pm September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure lane closure for horticultural works.

• M57, from 8pm September 27 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm September 30 to 5am October 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 7am October 1 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm October 3 to 5am October 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.