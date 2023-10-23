Road closures: nine for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Knowsley will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.
• M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to 7 - lane closures and slip road closures due to maintenance works.
• M62, from 9pm October 24 to 5am October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for drainage.
• M58, from 9pm October 28 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, J1 to J3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
• M57, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M57, from 9pm October 31 to 5am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for electrical works.
• M57, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• M57, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, jct one to 3 lane closures due to electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.