Road closures: nine for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J6 to Switch - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 9pm January 1 to 5am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 9pm January 6 to 5am January 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 6 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M62, from 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J3 to J1 - lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 9pm January 11 to 5am January 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - lane closure for communications.

• M62, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M57, from 9pm January 13 to 5am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J3 to J2 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• M57, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, jct five entry slip road due to resurfacing.