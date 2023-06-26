Register
Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:31 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.