Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm July 7 to 5am July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.