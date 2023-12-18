Register
BREAKING

Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:59 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    M62, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct six signs.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.