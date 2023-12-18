Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct six signs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.