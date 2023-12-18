Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M62, from 10pm December 14 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, jct six signs.