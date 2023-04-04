Road closures: one for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.