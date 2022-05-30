Road closures: seven for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm May 20 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 entry slip road closure due to inspection works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am June 6 to 3.30pm June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm June 8 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm June 11 to 5am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.