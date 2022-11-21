Road closures: six for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 6am November 5 to 5pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M62, from 8pm November 23 to 6am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J7 - lane closure for communications.

• M57, from 8pm November 24 to 1am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 6 carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9pm November 29 to 5am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.