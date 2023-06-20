Road closures: three for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm June 28 to 5am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage.

• M57, from 8pm July 3 to 5am July 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to J6 - carriageway closure for white lining/road markings.