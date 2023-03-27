Road closures: three for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.

• M57, from 9pm March 26 to 5am March 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J5 to J6 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J2 - lane closure for signs - erection.