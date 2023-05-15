Register
Road closures: three for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    M57, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J7 - Lane closure for drainage.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.