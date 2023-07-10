Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 9pm July 10 to 5am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, six to 7 - lane closure for horticulture.
• M57, from 9pm July 14 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to junction 3 - lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.