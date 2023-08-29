Register
Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, six to 6 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M57, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions A5300 to J3 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.