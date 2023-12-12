Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M62, from 9pm November 17 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 6 to junction 7 - lane closure for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M57, from 9pm December 12 to 5am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - carriageway closure for barriers.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.