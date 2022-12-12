Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M57, from 8am December 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M57, from 10pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip Lane one closure with switching due to works by Roadworx.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.