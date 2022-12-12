Register
Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    M57, from 8am December 12 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 both directions J1 to J3 - lane closure for electrical works.

    M57, from 10pm December 12 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip Lane one closure with switching due to works by Roadworx.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.