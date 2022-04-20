Two more deaths recorded in Knowsley

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Knowsley.

The dashboard shows 551 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 549 on Tuesday.

They were among 24,070 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.